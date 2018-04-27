Nursing home SUP approved by council

A new nursing home and rehabilitation facility received its official first step courtesy of the Princeton City Council.

Monday, April 23 the city council unanimously approved a Specific Use Permit (SUP) for a 6 acre tract of land at the intersection of Cypress Bend Parkway and Hwy. 380 for the operation of a nursing/convalescence home, which will be owned and operated by Four Square Healthcare.

The new facility will be approximately 500,000 sq. feet and will be a brick and stone facility to match the surrounding residential area.

The SUP was recommended for approval by the Planning and Zoning Commission at their meeting, also held Monday, April 23.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

