Property values rise 24 percent in city

Continuing rapid growth of subdivisions and new business, preliminary property values for the city of Princeton increased 23.26 percent from last year to a new level of $815 million, data released last by Collin Central Appraisal District showed.

Estimates of 2018 property values calculated by CCAD showed that values increased again through a combination of new property added to tax rolls and a rise in the value of existing homes and buildings.

The Collin Central Appraisal District releases new property valuation data by May 1 every year, opening the window for property owners to file protests either in person or electronically at collincad.org. Appraisal hearings are conducted in June and values are certified July 25.

