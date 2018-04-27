Ready to roll: Princeton begins spring practices

It was a history making event for the Princeton High School football program.

After moving up to Class 5A, the Panthers opened spring practices on Monday, April 23.

“The kids are excited about spring ball and they know it’s going to make them better,” PHS second-year head coach Clint Surratt said. “The kids are excited about putting the pads on and we are going to be physical.”

They’ll have 17 practices concluding with the inaugural spring game at 6 p.m. May 17 at Jackie Hendricks Stadium.

The extra practices also allow the coaching staff more time for evaluation.

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

For the full story see the April 26 edition or subscribe online.