Sweet smell of success

Despite rainy conditions throughout the day, the annual Princeton Onion Festival drew a crowd for the annual event Saturday, April 21 at Princeton High School.

The event is sponsored by the Lions Club to raise funds for its community projects, which includes providing eyeglasses for children in need, working on the Princeton Angel Tree Project and providing scholarships to PHS seniors.

“The Princeton Lions Club wants to thank all the sponsors and vendors for their help in making this one of the largest events to date. We are grateful to our community members, young and old, who showed up and had a great time this year. As club president, I want to truly thank all the Lions Club members who donated their time and service to make the Onion Festival possible,” Lions Club President Rene Mullins said.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For the full story see the April 26 edition or subscribe online.