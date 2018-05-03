Let the good times roll

Princeton citizens put their game faces on for a night of fun at the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Casino Night.

The event, which was held Saturday, April 28 at the 1899 Farmhouse outside Princeton, showcased a variety of casino games including blackjack, roulette, Texas Hold’Em, Craps and slot machines.

A silent auction was also held to raise money for the chamber.

“We had a great turnout for Casino Night, and the weather couldn’t have been better! Our Grand Prize winner at the end of the night was John and Megan Manganilla, winning two $100 gift certificates from Walmart, dinner for two at Texas Roadhouse, a free oil change and tire rotation from Princeton Tire Shop, and much more. The silent auction went very well and a lot of people went home with prizes given away throughout the night. We’ve already got the date for next year, May 4, 2019, and people are already excited about it,” Christi Houston, Executive Director for the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce said.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

