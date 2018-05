It’s baseball playoff time at Princeton once again.

They’ll open against Community at 7 p.m. Friday, May 4 at Al Alford Field in McKinney in a Class 4A Region II bi-district contest.

Princeton enters as the top seed out of District 11-4A.

Community and Ferris tied for fourth in 12-4A. The Braves beat Ferris 2-0 in a tiebreaker earlier in the week.

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

