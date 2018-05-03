Owners frustrated with property values

With high property values being released again this year, many citizens throughout the county continue to voice frustrations especially on social media.

Preliminary property values in the city of Princeton increased 23.26 percent from last year, to a new level of $815 million, data released in late April by Collin Central Appraisal District showed.

In the city of Princeton, the 2018 property estimate includes $91.9 million for new construction, accounting for about 60 percent of the overall $154 million increase in values. The data also showed that the average price of a home in town increased about $22,000 to a price of $199,709.

Princeton Independent School District showed a 19.33 percent increase in taxable property values for a total of $1.17 billion

Princeton resident Jack Hales, who lives on Wild Rye Circle, expressed confusion about property values.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

