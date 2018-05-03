Police Chief gives notice of resignation

Police Chief James Waters has given his notice of resignation to the city of Princeton.

“As the chief of Police it is my duty and obligation to continually seek out what is best for the community and the Princeton Police Department,” Waters said. “We have made great strides over the years that we have been working alongside the community. Princeton is set to grow at an alarming rate, one that I feel like I cannot keep up with and maintain my stress levels at a normal rate. It is at this time that I am not only looking out for the community’s best interest but my own as well.”

Waters stated that he has been working with Mayor John-Mark Caldwell and city staff to continue to work with the Princeton Police Department.

According to City Manager Derek Borg, Waters has agreed to stay on with the police department as a chief until an interim police chief can be found through a search firm. After a new chief is hired, the position for Waters within the Princeton PD will be established at that person’s discretion.

“We don’t want to lose James,” Borg said.

Waters was the youngest police chief to ever serve Princeton and started at the age of 28. He started with Princeton PD in 2004 as a patrol officer, then made his way through the ranks as a crime scene investigation detective and a sergeant over special operations before being promoted into the chief’s position in 2011.

“I will continually strive to serve the city of Princeton and make it the best place to live and work. I would like to thank the city administration, officers of the Princeton Police Department and the citizens for putting their faith and trust in me while I was their chief and as I take on a new role within the city. I urge everybody to continue to work together to fulfill the potential of Princeton,” he said.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For more stories like this subscribe in print or online.