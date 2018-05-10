Blooming destinations for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is just around the corner and if you’re fortunate enough to still have your mom or grandmother in your life why not plan a special trip to honor them this year? We all know flowers and lunch are nice but how about escaping town to visit a place where everything is blooming?

If you and your special honoree love wildflowers, plan a trip to Fredricksburg to the nation’s largest wildflower farm. With 200 acres of wildflower fields and more than 1,000 cultivated acres, Wildseed Farms is abundant with beauty from March through October. The farm is free to tour daily from 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and their Trial Gardens and display gardens are accessible by a ½ mile walking trail that is wheelchair friendly. In addition, there are beautiful sitting areas perfect for a photo op! Love butterflies and the plants they find most attractive? The farm has a seasonal garden planted just for that reason.

Started in 1983, the farm was founded by John R. Thomas, a former owner of a turf seeding business who was motivated to plant wildflowers after noticing the demand was ever increasing in Texas. Wildflowers were painstakingly planted in rows on large acreage and Thomas and his crew developed machinery to plant and harvest the tiny seeds. Today, rows of blooming wildflowers, a garden center, gift shop, winery and beer garden are available for guests 7 days a week.

