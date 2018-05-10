Moving on: Decatur awaits in area round

CARROLLTON – Princeton finds itself in the second round of the Class 4A Region II baseball playoffs.

It is there they’ll face Decatur in a best-of-three area series at Hebron High School.

“They are a good team and well coached. We will definitely have to show and play well in all phases of the game,” PHS head coach Leroy Mansanales said.

Game one is 7 p.m. Friday, May 11 and the second is noon Saturday, May 12.

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

