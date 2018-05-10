Princeton Leadership Prayer Gala unites community

A moving worship experience uniting the community was held to commemorate National Day of Prayer Thursday, May 3.

The annual Princeton Leadership Prayer Gala joined city and school leaders together along with church representatives, first responders, businesses and local citizens at a sold out event held by the Princeton Ministerial Alliance.

Mayor pro tem Rich Hooper, Administrative Pastor of Pathway Church, welcomed special guests. First Baptist Church of Princeton Pastor Chad Roswell opened the night with prayer.

“As we come together tonight, as a spirit of believers and unity on this National Day of Prayer, we pray that your presence would fill this place,” he said. “As we stand united tonight we ask that you hear our prayers.”

Prior to the start of dinner the Princeton High School ROTC posted the colors.

Worship through music was provided by the Resonate Life Fellowship Team including contemporary Christian music such as ‘Great are you Lord.’

Kelly Carr from New Hope Community Church shared scripture from Ephesians 4:3.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

