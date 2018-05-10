Roadway needs discussed at Hwy. 380 meeting

Hundreds turned out for information on an item that effects every single individual: possible Highway 380 improvements.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has held a series of public meetings on the Hwy. 380 feasibility study including a meeting at Princeton High Schoool Tuesday, May 1 where hundreds gathered to see potential alignments for the roadway.

Walking into the facility, attendees were greeted by a slew of TxDOT employees, engineers and stakeholders to help answer questions surrounding five possible alignments for a Hwy. 380 freeway. Routes were laid out on large maps to allow citizens a close look at various aspects of the roadway.

According to information presented at the meeting, there was a 24 percent increase in the population of Collin County from 2010 to 2017. Texas state demographers have projected a 166 percent increase in population growth for the county from 2018 to 2040.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

