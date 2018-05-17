Art in the Park Saturday

Citizens are being invited to embrace their artistic side at the inaugural Art in the Park event this Saturday.

The festival, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 19 at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Princeton, will feature a variety of art-themed vendors and food trucks. No trademarked items will be sold at the event.

“We have more than 20 vendors signed up for the event,” Community Relations Coordinator Stephanie O’Brien said.

At the event, citizens will also be invited to paint a free birdhouse to put their own artistic skills to the test.

The event is being held by the city of Princeton’s Community Relations Department.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For more stories like this subscribe in print or online.