City taps interim police chief

A 35-year veteran police officer and former Addison Police Chief, Ron Davis, was named last week as interim police chief for Princeton Police Department.

The city council contracted the services of Davis through Strategic Government Resources to temporarily fill a vacancy created with the announcement last month by Police Chief James Waters that he was stepping down from the post.

Waters, who has been chief since 2011, will remain with the department as a captain supervising schools, criminal investigations and community policing, and also work with tactical operations and active threat operations.

At a special city council meeting to contract an interim chief, council members and city officials took time to thank Waters for his service.

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • [email protected]

