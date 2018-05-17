Oh so close: Panthers defeated in best-of-three area series

CARROLLTON – Princeton baseball pushed Decatur to the brink of elimination in the second round of the Class 4A Region II playoffs.

The Eagles ended up pulling out a 2-1 best-of-three series win at Hebron High School.

“It was a well played series on both sides. I’m very proud of how the team won game two to force a game three,” PHS head coach Leroy Mansanales said.

The first three innings of the opening game was a pitchers’ duel between Decatur’s Austin Hicks and Princeton’s Austin Hitchcock.

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

