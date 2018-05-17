Top of the class at PHS

Princeton High School’s Class of 2018 is being led by the dynamic duo of Ronald Long and Alyssa Rivera.

Long, who has been named as valedictorian with a 5.15 GPA, will be one of the first PHS grads to walk the stage with a full Associate’s Degree in science.

Living life to the fullest while balancing grades is no easy feat, but for Long, debate has taken a high priority in his life, appropriate since he plans to eventually become a lawyer.

During his senior year, the senior class member participated in debate and speech, the Mayor’s Youth Council and National Honor Society. While in high school, he participated in varsity cross country, band, JV basketball, Student Council and UIL Academics.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

