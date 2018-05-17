Wrecks plague Princeton area

The Princeton area continued its streak of serious wrecks last week after traffic on Hwy. 380 was impeded.

In the month of May there have been nine wrecks as of presstime on both Hwy. 380 and the surrounding area.

A wreck resulting in an airlift occurred Wednesday, May 9 when a driver hit a guardrail and then went upside down into the creekbed at Tickey Creek.

According to information released by the police department, Brandon Leinart, 37, of Farmersville, was driving a white 1995 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup westbound on Hwy. 380. Upon striking the guardrail and the bridge, Leinart inside the truck, ended up falling from the bridge landing upside down in Tickey Creek. There were no skid marks, according to the police report.

After being cut from the vehicle by first responders, Leinart was airlifted by PHI air medical helicopter to Medical City of Plano with serious injuries. His condition is unknown at presstime.

More than $1,000 in damage was done to the guardrail and bridge, according to estimates listed on the police report.

Failure to drive in a single lane, driver inattention and distraction in vehicle are all listed as possible contributing factors on the accident report.

Additional wrecks in the month of May have occurred on Monte Carlo Blvd. and FM 75 on Monday, May 14, Hwy. 380 and Beauchamp Blvd. on Wednesday, May 9, Hwy. 380 and Yorkshire St. on May 9, FM 982 and CR 449 on May 9 and FM 982 and CR 1078 on May 9, FM 75 on May 6, Hwy. 380 May 4 and FM 982 on May 2.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For more stories like this subscribe in print or online.