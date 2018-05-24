College student learns value of reading, community service

Saying Mackenzie Monk’s life is full is an understatement. As a busy college freshman at Texas Women’s University in Denton, Mackenzie had set aside her love of reading for a more important endeavor: studying for classes.

That is until an experiment came along that brought her love of reading and community service for the Lois Nelson Public Library in Princeton to the forefront.

As part of her spiritual activism class, Mackenzie endeavored toward making herself whole with a wellness project.

“The purpose of the project was to take time to focus on your personal wellness as well as reaching out and focusing on the wellness of your community,” she said. “It showed me that once you really commit to focusing on self care, you are able to serve your community at a fuller capacity. As Eleanor Brownn put it, ’You cannot serve from an empty vessel.’”

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

