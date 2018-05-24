Graduation to be held Friday, May 25

The Princeton High School Class of 2018 is preparing to walk the stage this Friday at annual commencement ceremonies.

Graduation, which is open to the public, will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, May 25 at Allen Event Center.

Parents and relatives are encouraged to be seated by 6:45 p.m. in order to see their graduates walk into the venue. They will be allowed to sit after the graduates have been seated.

Attendees are encouraged to plan for traffic on Stacy Road.

Graduates need to arrive by 6 p.m.

There are several other events for PHS graduates next week.

Baccalaureate will be May 23 at 7 p.m. in the PHS auditorium. This ceremony is hosted by local churches to honor the seniors. Seniors will need to arrive at PHS by 6:30 p.m. and wear their cap and gown. The 2018 senior trip is Thursday, May 24 to Lake Lavon Camp. Cost is $10, which includes a meal. Seniors pay Candy Copeland in the student office and will meet at PHS that morning to take attendance, and all students will take school transportation.

The graduation edition of The Princeton Herald will be published Thursday, May 31, in the weekly newspaper. Graduation congratulations ads are available for purchase. For more information, contact Jerome Crews at [email protected].

Final transcripts and diplomas will be ready for pick up at the PHS office starting June 21.

For transcripts for colleges contact Bobbie Cuffle at [email protected]

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

