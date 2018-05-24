Memorial Day events on tap this weekend

As the Memorial Day weekend approaches, many residents will enjoy picnics, cookouts and time with family and friends, signaling the start of summer.

However, Memorial Day is also a time to remember those who died in active military service.

A Memorial Day service will be held in Princeton at noon Monday, May 28 at the Princeton Cemetery.

Prior to the service, flags will be placed on veterans’ graves by members of Princeton VFW Post 9167 and Boy Scouts.

The ceremony will include a color guard provided by the Princeton Fire Department and Taps played by a bugler from Princeton High School.

Guest speaker at the event will be Navy Submariner Jason Ash, who is a VFW Post member in Princeton.

Farmersville will honor military men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice with a Memorial Day ceremony at IOOF Cemetery, located on Sycamore Street.

VFW and Boy Scout members will be placing flags on the graves at the cemetery at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 27 and there will be a Memorial Day service open to citizens followed by breakfast at VFW Post.

Another opportunity for Memorial Day will be held at the Military Heritage Museum located at 20798 CR 590 in Nevada.

The Memorial Day open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 26.

There will be free admission to the event including access to military vehicles and equipment displays.

For more information email [email protected].

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For more stories like this subscribe in print or online.