School board approves raises, improvements

Teachers within the Princeton Independent School District will now being making $2,000 more a year.

During the Monday, May 21 PISD school board meeting, board members unanimously approved the increase to base pay for teachers across the board, The increase enables the district to compete with other DFW Metroplex districts to the west of Princeton.

“We haven’t adjusted salary scales in a couple of years,” Superintendent Phil Anthony said.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

