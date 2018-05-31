County 911 Call Center opened

Collin County Sheriff’s Office opened the doors to its new state-of-the-art 911 Call Center last week for tours by police and fire department officers, and a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The center is located in the sheriff’s office complex at 4300 Community Ave., McKinney. The open house was held Thursday, May 23.

County Commissioners approved construction of the facility in January 2017 and dispatchers were moved at the end of April. Cost of the center was $899,999.

