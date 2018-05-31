New fire engine to be welcomed June 1

Princeton Fire Department will be welcoming its latest member in the form of a new fire engine.

The public is invited to a historic wet down and push in ceremony at 8 a.m. Friday, June 1 at Central Fire Station.

The new apparatus will serve as the department’s primary fire engine.

A wet down and push in ceremony stems from firefighter history when centuries ago, firefighters had to push the hand and horse-drawn fire apparatus into the station upon its maiden arrival and after each use.

Following traditions dating back before 1800, the Princeton Fire Department will push the new fire engine into its new home with the help of those in attendance.

Refreshments will be provided, and a souvenir will be given to those who participate in the wet down and push-in.

“Please join us in dedicating this new piece of community fire protection equipment into the city of Princeton Fire Department,” Fire Chief Tom Harvey said. “The Princeton Fire Department would like to acknowledge and thank the Citizens of Princeton, city of Princeton Leadership, and the Princeton Chamber of Commerce for their support.”

The ceremony will start at 8 a.m. with the wetdown ceremony starting at 8:15 a.m., the push-in ceremony at 8:20 a.m. followed by refreshments and fire station tours.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For more stories like this subscribe in print or online.