Smiles all around

A ceremony full of pomp and circumstance was held Friday, May 25 as the 249- member Princeton High School Class of 2018 walked across the stage.

Graduates were welcomed to Allen Event Center by the Princeton High School Band that played the familiar notes of ‘Pomp and Circumstance.’

April Holiday Tang, 2018 Treasurer and Jasmine Amiyah Perez, 2018 Parliamentarian, led audience members in the Pledge of Allegiance and the PHS Choir performed the National Anthem.

2018 Student Council President Amy Aguirre Manriquez gave the invocation. Prior to the valedictorian and salutatorian addresses, Ryan Rives from the PHS Class of 1996 delivered remarks as the honorary speaker and the Principal’s Excellence Award Address was delivered by Sarah Ruth Staley.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

