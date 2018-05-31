Summer Reading Club signups June 6

Summer Reading Club will kick off with reading club signups next week.

Registration will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 6 at the Lois Nelson Public Library.

Throughout the summer, storytime will be held at 10:30 a.m. each Wednesday at the library and includes books read aloud and a craft project.

Throughout the summer, participants can log books read and earn prizes, while supplies last, at each storytime meeting.

Summer Reading Club is free and open to all ages, organizers said.

The club will last through Aug.1.

Another event, Movie in the Park, will be hosted by the library Saturday, Sept. 8 at dusk at the Community Park. The movie has not yet been selected but will be family friendly.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

