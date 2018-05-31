Topping the list: Lady Panthers win superlatives

Princeton girls soccer was well represented during the selection of all-district honors for the 2018 season.

Earning superlatives were 11-4A Most Valuable Player Jaymee Dotson, Defensive MVP Marissa Gaytan, Newcomer of the Year Amaris Jasso and Coach of the Year Michele Housden.

Avery Alexander, Abbie Bullard, Iris Carrillo, Sarah Fulcher, Maria Hernandez and Brianna O’Daniel were named to the first-team.

On the second-team were Stefany Crosby, Mikayla French, Emily McCarthy, Abbi Smalley and Lesley Saldana.

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

