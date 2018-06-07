Alcohol forum held to share liquor-by-the-drink info

More than 100 citizens showed up at Princeton High School Tuesday, May 29 with one goal in mind: to learn about alcohol permitting and steps needed for Princeton to get sit down restaurants.

The forum hosted by the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with MasterPlan, Range Realty Advisors, LaBarba Permit Service and weitzman was geared to educate the public on the different kinds of alcohol permitting allowed in Texas.

For this particular forum, the Crossroads project located on Hwy. 380 east of Princeton High School was discussed at length especially where restaurants and entertainment venues are concerned.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For the complete story see the June 7 edition or subscribe in print or online.