New fire engine welcomed with ceremonies

Citizens turned out in full force to welcome Princeton Fire Department’s latest piece of apparatus, a 2016 Rosenbauer Fire Engine.

The fire engine, which replaced the recently retired 2001 PFD fire engine, showcases the fleet’s new paint scheme using red and navy blue with gold lettering.

A wet down and push in ceremony was held Friday, June 1, affording citizens a chance to help wipe down the new engine. It was then pushed backwards into the station by firefighters and citizens embracing a tradition from the 1800s when handdrawn and horsedrawn carts were pushed into the barn after responding to a call.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

