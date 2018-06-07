No fast fixes for fast food industry staffing

Although the ranks fill during summer months, fast-food restaurants have run into difficulties the past few years finding enough teenage workers that have long been the core of their employment base.

Reasons for the shortage of school-age workers have been attributed to many factors. Time for academics is increasing as students seek tutoring or work on extra projects, and extracurricular activities such as athletics has exploded with select teams that complete year around.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the population of school age workers, 16-19 years old, has stayed level the past several years but the number of employed teenagers fell to 30 percent from 45 percent.

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • [email protected]

