Top 10 present special awards to teachers, receive celebration

Achieving the elite status of being one of the Top 10 students in the graduating class takes years of hard work and preparation, so it’s only fitting that these 10 students receive a little extra recognition.

The Top 10 students in the Class of 2018 have the distinction of being the first-ever group honored during the Top 10 Luncheon.

Assistant Principal Lauren Stokes came up with the idea for Princeton High School after seeing a similar event while teaching at her previous school in Frisco ISD.

“I knew other schools that did this for their graduates, so we thought it would be great to recognize the hard work of this students in this way,” Stokes said. “And now we want to make this an annual event.”

The group, which included their parents, gathered in the library for the luncheon catered by the PHS culinary arts program.

“We wanted to include the parents because family is important, and they have offered their support the whole time as the students worked toward this accomplishment,” she said.

In addition, the Top 10 students were asked to invite a teacher who made an impact on their life.

“We recognize the fact that teachers have helped these kids get to this point,” Stokes said. “They could invite anyone who taught them between kindergarten and senior year.”

The Top 10 with their selected teacher include:

Ron Long and Jimmy Smith

Alyssa Rivera and Maurice Lock

Sarah Staley and Brad Patterson

Jaxon Prom and Thomas Banschbach

Kiley Cruse and Eric Lockman

Tayler Cook and Matthew Riggins

Britt Beadle and Brian Cottongame

Chandler Betts and Naureen Fielding and Stuart Johnson

Mackenzie Harper and Kasey Carker

April Tang and Brandon Brewer and Melissa McClure

In addition to lunch and fellowship with their parents and teachers, the students got a little surprise, thanks to Bob McClure and his students, Chazz Diaz and Barbara DiCamillo.

Parents secretly visited PHS to record a message to their child, and the teachers also got a chance to say a few words about their Top 10 students for a video created in their honor.

“Mr. McClure and his students worked their magic to make this film,” Stokes said. “The parents and teachers got to share what makes these kids special or their hopes for their futures. These teachers have a special relationship with that kid.”

The students weren’t the only ones getting a surprise, because they wrote letters to present to their teachers, who were a little choked up reading the kind words from students.

“You know these notes made an impact,” Stokes said. “They got to read what kind of impact they had on their students. That’s special.”

By Jean Ann Collins • PISD Communications Coordinator • [email protected]

