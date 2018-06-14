A servant’s heart: Pastor, fire chief, officer talk fatherhood

Faith Baptist Church Pastor Stan Fike is familiar with the challenges face today and being both a pastor and a father has given him a unique prospective on life.

Fike and his wife Becky, have three children ages 34, 31, and 26.

Though the pastor admits that he would be thrilled if any of his children chose the full-time vocation of ministry, he is excited that they are following the path that God has in mind for them.

“My hopes and dreams for my children are for them to be exactly who they are – wonderful, caring, and loving people – and to seek to follow the plans that the Lord has for them. I pray their lives will be an incredible journey,” he said.

While pastors offer compassion and hope, and the comfort of God, even people like Fike get discouraged with the violence affecting children today.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

