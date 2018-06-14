Graduate tabbed for all-star game

Princeton’s Austin Hitchcock will suit up for one final high school game later this week.

He will play Saturday, June 16 in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star game.

First pitch is 10 a.m. at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

The 2018 PHS graduate will see time in the outfield for the Class 2A-3A-4A North All-Star team.

He’ll split time with Melissa’s Tate Whittington, Borden County’s Trace Richey and Post’s Kobe Simmons.

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

For the complete story see this week’s edition or subscribe online.