Stay vigilant about water safety

As summer heats up, Collin County residents are gravitating toward water, both lakes and pools, to cool off.

Though water can provide a relief from Texas heat and high temperatures, it also can pose danger.

Already this year, Collin County has seen several drowning both at lakes, rock quarries and pools.

“Drownings are trending downward throughout the state which is great,”Collin County Game Warden Cane Shumaker said. “But it does happen each and every year.”

Several years ago, he said, there was an uptick in drownings throughout the state, which made Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens shift their focus to water safety. Part of this focus was taking an active role to be on the lakes and performing water safety checks.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

