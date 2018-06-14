Water line approved

Improvements at the J.M. Caldwell Senior Community Park have been approved including a water line.

At the Monday, June 11 city council meeting, councilmembers approved the amount of $243,459.81 for engineering and construction of a 12-inch water line associated with the community park.

The new waterline will provide adequate pressure for eventual projects of a new dog park and soccer fields including concessions, irrigation and fire protection.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For the complete story see this week’s edition or subscribe online.