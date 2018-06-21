Aungst ends PHS career on first-team

Lady Panther softball picked up all-district honors for the 2018 season in 11-4A.

Ryleigh Aungst, third baseman, led the way on the first-team.

Picked for the second-team were catcher Madison Harris and Crystal Tice in leftfield.

Honorable mentions went to Haven Welborn, Ashley Tice and Cameron Wilson.

Sara Becker, Welborn, Crystal Tice, Halie Thompson, Shelby Purser, Lainey Rock, Wilson, Ashley Tice, Maddie Craig, Emma Lozado, Harris and Aungst were selected academic all-district.

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor

