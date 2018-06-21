July Spectacular set for Tuesday, July 3

As summer continues and June flies toward Independence Day, the city of Princeton is busy planning its annual July Spectacular.

The spectacular runs from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 3 at J.M. Caldwell, Sr. Community Park/POW Camp. On tap are live music, arts and crafts vendors, kids zone, Carter Blood Care, food vendors, giveaways and a fireworks show.

“We are looking forward to having another great event this year,” Community Relation Coordinator Stephanie O’Brien said.

The kid zone, which is open from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., is $5 for unlimited access to bounce houses, train rides, a kids’ farris wheel and air jump. Kids Zone accepts cash only.

The arts and crafts area will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Continuing the tradition, a portion of parking fees for the event will be dedicated to the city of Princeton scholarship fund. Parking is $5 per car and is cash only.

There will also be a free shuttle service to and from the event at PISD Jackie Hendricks Stadium from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and then return from 10 p.m. to 10:45 p.m.

The drop off and pick up location at the park will be at the northwest corner of the park by the new part of Beauchamp Boulevard.

Featured musical entertainment this year is Jason Boland and the Stragglers which will play from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks will launch at 9:45 p.m.

Community members are invited to enjoy the fourth, bring lawnchairs and blankets to watch the fireworks.

The park is located at 500 West College Street in Princeton.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

