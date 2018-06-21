PISD preliminary budget talks begin

Preliminary budget talks are underway for the Princeton ISD School board.

The board’s main goal will be attempting to keep the tax rate the same for taxpayers, if possible. Preliminary estimates show the tax rate rising by 2 cents, however, final estimates for property values may change this.

“We would really like to keep the tax rate the same and balance it,” School Board Trustee Bob Lovelady said.

With property values within PISD taking a huge jump – over 19 percent – board members and Superintendent Phil Anthony realize that citizens already have to pay more on their property values.

According to Anthony, PISD saw the largest percentage increase for appraisal values of any school district in Collin County. In the past 12 months, there have been 782 permits pulled to build houses in Princeton.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For the complete story see the June 21 edition or subscribe online.