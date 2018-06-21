Summer heat can be deadly

Since 1990, an average of 37 children have died of heatstroke in vehicles every year in the United States, tragedies that were entirely preventable.

Summer months account for the most deaths as temperatures climb to triple digits, but it does not require scorching weather for a vehicle to become a dangerous oven. A video recently posted on Facebook asked people to guess the temperatures of cars sitting in 83-degree heat. Each time, the inside temperature was revealed to be more than 140 degrees.

The Facebook video also informed viewers that more than 740 children have died of heat strokes since 1998, all resulting from being left in hot cars.

Heat stroke can occur when a body’s internal temperature reaches 104 degrees, research by the Mayo Clinic showed. Children, however, are especially susceptible because their body temperature can increase three to five times faster that an adult’s.

