At a crossroad: large development receives approval

After more than a year, the Crossroads Development project on east Hwy. 380 has gotten its development agreement and public improvement district approved.

The project includes 325 homes, the new city hall and city park location and a mixed variety of retail, restaurants, a grocery store and entertainment. A possible hotel is also anticipated to be built with the project.

“This sets the stage,” City Manager Derek Borg said at the Monday, June 25 meeting. “We have negotiated with this developer and this is a very high caliber project.”

Though the development agreement is pretty typical, Borg said one part that is special is the 15-acre plat of land that will contain the new city hall and city park with a possible outdoor amphitheater.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

