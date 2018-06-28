Leading the pack: Panthers pounce on 11-4A superlatives

Princeton earned a large share of all-district baseball honors following a title-winning season.

Leading the pack were Most Valuable Player Austin Hitchcock, co-Offensive Player of the Year Tristan Gee and Nathan Roets as the Defensive Player of the Year.

Gee shared honors with Melissa’s Tate Whittington.

First-year Princeton skipper Leroy Mansanales shared Coach of the Year with Anna’s Joey Hector.

First-team awards went to Maika Brinkerhoff (pitcher), Arturo Ramirez (corner infielder) and Adam Morton (middle infielder).

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

For the complete story see the June 28 edition or subscribe online.