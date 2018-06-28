Preliminary STAAR results show improvement for Princeton ISD

The most recent round of preliminary STAAR testing results show gains in many areas for Princeton ISD.

STAAR is the acronym for State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness. Students must pass end of course tests in Algebra 1, Biology, U.S. History, English 1 and English 2 to earn a high school diploma. A passing grade is designated as “approaches grade level.” STAAR testing occurs in math and reading for third through eighth grade, writing for grades 4 and 7, science at grades 5 and 8 and social studies at grade 8.

“As a District, we expect to be at or above in all state scores in all subject areas. The final scores will be here in August,” Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Curriculum Rene Mullins said. “We are proud of our teachers and principals for all the hard work they do to make PISD successful.”

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

