The Herald wins awards

The Princeton Herald won multiple awards at the annual 2018 Texas Press Association Better Newspaper Contest.

The awards were presented were at the annual Leadership Retreat at the La Torretta Resort in Montgomery June 23.

This year, 142 newspapers submitted 1,410 entries in the contest. Daily, semi-weekly and weekly newspapers compete against papers of similar circulation size. The Herald was one of 89 weekly papers that competed in divisions 6 through 10. Entries were judged by the Nebraska Press Association.

Herald staff claimed 2nd Place for News Writing. Entries included “Arson suspect arrested after Walmart fire” by News Editor Wyndi Veigel and “Love triangle results in capital murder charges” by Staff Reporter Joe Reavis. Judges said, “Enjoyed the fire at the Walmart story and the photos that accompanied it.”

The Herald also earned a Second Place win for Sports Photo. Football, soccer, volleyball, baseball and basketball photos by Sports Editor David Jenkins and photographer Victor Tapia caught the judges’ attention. They commented “Good ‘label’ for getting readers attention and to “get the paper in their hands.””

A Second Place for Page Design was awarded to the Herald for pages designed by Charlene Loggins and David Jenkins (sports). Design entries were judged on selected front pages of Section A, Sports, Life & Style, Opinion and Commentary and Sports.

Feature stories submitted by Veigel earned a 4th Place win. Entries included a story about the end of Summer Reading Club and a story called “Home screen advantage” about the AV crew at Princeton High School.

Sports coverage by Jenkins also earned a 4th Place win with a variety of stories about summer baseball, fishing, track and field and the upcoming volleyball season.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by our peers for the efforts our staff makes on a daily basis,” The Princeton Herald Publisher Chad Engbrock said. “We continually work to keep our readers informed and provide a quality marketing piece for our advertisers.”

From Staff Reports • [email protected]

