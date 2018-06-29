Multi-structure fire draws seven departments

What started as a grass fire led to a fence and two homes catching on fire on Fairbanks Drive in Princeton, located in the Park Trails Subdivision off of Monte Carlo Boulevard.

With temperatures at 96 degrees, with 102 heat index, heat exhaustion was a major concern for firefighters who donned more than 60 pounds of gear to save the houses.

Princeton, Farmersville, Branch, Melissa, McKinney, Lucas and Lowry Crossing Fire Departments all responded to the fire.

A stop loss was completed on both homes as well as a third home that had a fence on fire.

Red Cross responded to aid displaced families and the McKinney Response Team responded to aid in providing cooling chairs, shade and rehydration for the firefighters.

The fire is still under investigation by the fire marshal at this time. For more information about this story see the July 5 edition of The Princeton Herald.