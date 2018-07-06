EDC to fund downtown visioning project, chamber

Princeton Economic Development Corporation is funding work with Kimley-Horn on a downtown visioning project.

Work will include project initiation and management, community engagement, state of the downtown and preparation of a preliminary framework plan.

Originally submitted in June 2016, the EDC recently decided to cut down the scope of the project to include only those tasks necessary to establish the community’s willingness to create a vision for the downtown area.

The project will include establishing a downtown vision creating a positive buzz with downtown landowners and stakeholders reinforcing the City’s commitment to the old downtown area; planning a vision that sends a message to the development community that there is a desire for development activity in the area; providing documents to share with developers related to development opportunities in the plan area and Planning a Vision that establishes support in the community for subsequent initiatives such as a more detailed master plan and zoning changes allowing the rezoning process to proceed with ease since property owners are brought on board through the visioning.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

