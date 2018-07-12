Alcohol petition moves forward

Taking two weeks out of its allotted 60 days, 600 signatures have been received on the alcohol petition for which a group of Princeton citizens have been working.

600 signatures for a mixed beverage for on-premise consumption petition have now been achieved, according to Nikki Krum, who has been involved with efforts to get the signatures.

After getting 600 signatures of registered voters within Princeton city limits, the signatures will be verified by City Secretary Tabatha Monk before being sent to the Secretary of State for another round of verification.

If all is well with the signatures, an election on the referendum will be called.

The city council must order the election by Aug. 20 for it to be held in November.

A variety of teams went to public events, including the July Spectacular, to get signatures for the project.

“I think this will be good for all the businesses,” Krum said.

The major reason the group began this task was in order to bring more restaurants and entertainment venues such as a bowling alley or movie theater into Princeton, she said.

The city referendum, if approved, would allow liquor-by-the-drink only and is not for package liquor stores.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For more stories like this subscribe in print or online.