Burn ban issued for Collin County

Only one day after July Fourth fireworks sparked numerous grass fires throughout the county, a burn ban was issued by County Judge Keith Self Thursday, July 5.

According to information released by Collin County, the burn ban was put into place for the unincorporated areas of the county due to extremely dry conditions in rural areas.

The majority of cities throughout Collin County already have a full-time burn ban in place that prohibits those within the city limits from burning.

The 90-day ban will be formally confirmed at the next Commissioners Court, and will remain in effect until Oct. 3, unless the Texas Forest Service or the Commissioners Court determines that it is no longer necessary.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For the complete story see the July 12 edition or subscribe online.