PD retention, recruitment talks underway

Currently, Princeton Police Department is facing the same difficulties as many departments across the county, state and nation: finding police officers.

At the request of Councilmember Mike Guillen, Princeton city council heard an update on the police department from Interim Police Chief Ron Davis at the Monday, July 9 city council meeting.

The department is authorized for a total of 25 officers including three School Resource Officers (SROs) and a warrant officer. The SROs are split between the city and school district and the warrant officer position is under the direction of the courts. Currently, the city needs to hire six officers, one of which is a new SRO for the school district.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For the complete story see the July 12 edition or subscribe online.