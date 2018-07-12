Skills honed in South Central Region-Junior Development clinic

Young water skiers from near and far made the trek recently to Princeton Lakes.

The 2018 South Central Region-Junior Development Clinic and Tournament, held June 30 and July 1, consisted of kids from around the region, such as Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana.

Princeton Lakes Water Ski Club sponsored the event.

According to Jennifer Parker, it was open to all age levels, from beginning to the internationally competitive.

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

