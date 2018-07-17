Breaking News: Excessive heat watch, heat advisory in effect

Both an excessive heat watch and a Heat advisory are in effect for portions of this week due to extremely high temperatures.

An excessive heat watch is in effect from Thursday, July 19 through Friday, July 20.

High temperatures ranging From 103 To 107 are possible each afternoon.

A heat advisory is also in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Very hot temperatures will increase the risk of heat related illnesses.

Be sure to check on persons with health problems and the elderly as they are the most susceptible to heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Never leave young children or pets in an enclosed vehicle even for a short time as temperatures can quickly rise to life threatening levels.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency – Call 911.

An excessive heat watch means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot and humid weather is anticipated. Afternoon heat indices in excess of 110 degrees with nighttime low temps of 78 degrees or warmer are forecast for at least two consecutive days. The combination of hot temps and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.