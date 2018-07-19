Hwy. 380 not part of Mobility 2045 plan

The Regional Transportation Council has passed over highway 380 and Collin County again for transportation funds.

Hwy. 380 does not show up in the 56 listed major freeway/tolled projects in Annex E, Mobility 2045, a plan approved by the Regional Transportation Council in June. It is not on the list or on maps for future projects.

“I realize that Dallas and Tarrant counties (and interstate highways) can soak up all the transportation dollars available into the distant future, but our growth must eventually be addressed by our ‘regional partners,’” Collin County Judge Keith Self said. “The methodology for plan development that covers more than 25 years should not ignore the need that we have today. Our highest priority project (Hwy. 380) already rates level F, the worst possible rating. When will Collin County have its highest priority addressed as a major freeway project?”

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

